Missouri State Highway Patrol seeks trooper applicants

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is testing for new troopers.

The Patrol will offer testing at nine different locations in Missouri. Those who successfully complete testing will be eligible to continue in the selection process for the 102nd Recruit Class. The application deadline is March 29. Testing at some locations will begin as early as March 4.

The starting salary for a trooper is $3,168 per month in training, $3,356 per month after six months, and $3,652 per month at two years of service. Other benefits include group health insurance, contributory retirement and career advancement.

To be eligible, candidates need a minimum of:

30 college credits

Two years of federal active duty military service with an honorable discharge, or

Two years of full-time POST certified experience as a law enforcement officer with arrest authority

The selection process includes written, physical fitness and polygraph exams, as well as background investigations and oral interviews. After a conditional offer of employment, the applicant must successfully complete a medical and psychological exam, a psychological interview, drug screening and final applicant review.

People can apply online or reach a Patrol recruit at 1-800-796-7000.