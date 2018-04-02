Missouri State Museum takes a trip back in time

JEFFERSON CITY - Dinosaurs and volcanoes will take over the Missouri State Museum Friday night. The Capitol's rotunda will transform into prehistoric Missouri.

Tiffany Patterson, museum director, said the event will be a great way for people to see what Missouri was like in prehistoric times. She said the museum puts on an event like this one every two years.

"We will be taking people through millions of years of Missouri history from volcanoes, through the shallow sea, to the dinosaurs, through the ice age," Patterson said. "You'll get to see the whole spectrum of Missouri before we knew it today."

She said the event has been made possible through a collaboration of other groups and museums in Missouri. She said some groups helped paint the murals while other museums are sending in workers to help guide guests through the tour.

She said people should come out and see all the cool drawings and props, including a volcano and a 13-foot long dinosaur sculpture.

"People should come discover some of the surprises we have in store, like the guy who is standing behind [referring to the dinosaur sculpture]," Patterson said. "You'll get to see him in the flesh, so to speak. You'll see a wide range of wonderful, exciting discoveries."

She said the event is open to all ages with activities for kids such as digging for fossils.

The event runs from 6-9 p.m.