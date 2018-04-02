Missouri State Museum Wins National Award

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri State Museum has won a national award for a project aimed at teaching about caring for historic collections.

The state Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday the museum has been given the Heritage Advocate Award, which is sponsored by national nonprofit group Heritage Preservation. The award also comes from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, a federal agency.

The Missouri State Museum is part of the Missouri state park system. It's located in the Capitol in Jefferson City and is open to the public free of charge