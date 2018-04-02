Missouri State Park Reopens After Flooding

By: The Associated Press

MOUND CITY (AP) - A northwest Missouri state park that was under water for several months in 2011 is back in business.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports Big Lake State Park south of Mound City reopened in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

Flooding along the Missouri River swamped the popular vacation spot in 2011. The high water remained throughout the summer, ruining the park's hotel and cabins.

Those amenities are gone, but Big Lake's campground reopened Friday with 58 electric sites, 18 basic sites and a shower house. Also available are the day-use area, 100-person shelter and boat ramp.

Workers are still restoring the swimming pool. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has spent about $600,000 at Big Lake, and the agency says visitors may still see some work underway.