Missouri State president's contract extended

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

FAIR GROVE, Mo. (AP) - The board of of governors of Missouri State University has extended the university president's contract.

The 10-member board of governors awarded Clif Smart, president of Missouri State University, a four-year contract extension after meeting Thursday.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Smart's term will continue through June 20, 2022, and he'll receive a 1.5 percent salary increase, the same as university faculty and staff.

The university has its main campus in Springfield and has nearly 24,000 students enrolled.