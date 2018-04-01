Missouri State Representative Steps Down From Committee

KANSAS CITY - Missouri State Representative Jeremy LaFaver, D-Kansas City, announced Monday morning that he asked to resign as chair of the House Democratic Victory Committee.



LaFaver was stopped in Boone County on Sunday, Aug. 26th, for his failure to respond to a charge that he operated his vehicle with an expired license tag and without insurance. During the stop, LaFaver was cited with possession of a marijuana pipe and a small quantity of marijuana.



"The goal of electing Democrats to the House is too important to the middle class men and women of Missouri for my personal embarrassment to become a distraction, and I have therefore asked the Minority Leader to let me step down from the chairmanship," LaFaver said in a statement.

LaFaver was elected to his first two-year term in November 2012. He was selected earlier this year as chairman of the House Democratic Victory Committee, a fundraising and campaign group that supports candidates for the Missouri House.