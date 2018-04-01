Missouri State's David Arkin Draft by the Dallas Cowboys

IRVING, Texas (AP) -- The Dallas Cowboys have selected anotheroffensive lineman in the NFL draft. Dallas picked Missouri State guard David Arkin in the fourth round Saturday, the 110th pick overall. Arkin started all 44 games in college.



Dallas got offensive tackle Tyron Smith from Southern Cal with the ninth overall pick. Smith was the first lineman the Cowboys drafted in the first round under Jerry Jones' ownership.



The Cowboys then got North Carolina linebacker Bruce Carter with the 40th overall in the second round and Oklahoma running back DeMarco Murray 71st overall in the third.



The Cowboys have four more picks Saturday, including twoseventh-round selections.