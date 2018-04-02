Missouri State Senate advanced an ethics bill about campaign funds

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri State Senate advanced an ethics bill this week, House Bill 2203, which will change how campaign funds can be invested and used. The bill will also require former public officials to dissolve their candidate campaign committee and funds before they register as a lobbyist.

House Bill 2203 also prohibits campaign funds from being invested in businesses or hedge funds, or from being converted into personal gains. Former legislators would only be able to transfer those funds to a political party committee, return it back to donors, or give it to charity.

“One way to improve our current political campaign culture is to restrict former lawmakers from being able to shift money from their campaign accounts to fund future lobbyist jobs,” Sen. Ron Richard, R-Joplin said.

Richard said this bill is the first step of the reform.

Majority Floor Leader and bill handler, Sen. Mike Kehoe, R-Jefferson City, said the Senate will continue to work with the House to make sure reforms move forward.

The bill will now move to the House for final consideration.