Missouri State Students seek Grading Change

SPRINGFIELD - Missouri State University's student government body is calling for the abolition of an optional grading system that allows professors to dole out pluses and minuses on letter grades.

The Springfield News-Leader reported that members of the Student Government Association voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a resolution calling for the abolition of the two-year-old grading system.

One complaint is that because the new grading system is optional, students of equal academic performance can receive different grade points depending on whether their professors use the plus/minus system.

Of the nearly 1,300 students who completed a survey last semester, only 116 students said they liked it.

But Faculty Senate Chairman Terrel Gallaway says pluses and minuses are unlikely to go away. The system is intended to motivate students to work harder.