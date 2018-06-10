Missouri State to designate some gender-neutral bathrooms

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Restrooms on the top floor of the student union at Missouri State University soon won't be labeled for male or female use.

The Springfield News-Leader reported that the restrooms on the fourth floor of Plaster Student Union will be "multi-stall gender neutral" beginning Monday.

On Nov. 18, large signs placed near the restroom entrances stated the change will "allow anyone, at any time, to use either restroom."

Restrooms on other floors will remain assigned by gender.

Missouri State President Clif Smart says the move is part of the university's ongoing effort to make people feel welcome. And he says it's not a major change since there have been 30 to 50 gender-neutral bathrooms across campus for some time. He says those are sometimes referred to as family bathrooms.