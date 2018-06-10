Missouri State Trooper Struck on Interstate 55

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri state trooper is hospitalized after being injured during a traffic stop near St. Louis.

The Highway Patrol says 32-year-old trooper Jeremy Potocki was struck around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis County. A patrol spokesperson told KSDK-TV Potocki suffered moderate injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities said Potocki was outside his SUV after stopping a southbound car when a Volkswagen Jetta veered partly off the pavement and crashed into the back of the SUV. The SUV struck Potocki and the car he had stopped.

The Jetta's 43-year-old driver was also injured. Authorities said he was cooperating in the investigation.