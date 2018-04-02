Missouri State University celebrates its 110th birthday
SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Missouri State University has begun to celebrate its 110th birthday.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that the university's actual birthday is Tuesday, but that celebrations will continue throughout the week and come to a close on Saturday.
Vice President for University Advancement Brent Dunn said the week would be 110 hours of celebration.
The numerous activities were kicked off by a birthday bash hosted by the Alumni Association that included a birthday cake, birthday card signing and photo opportunities
Other events to commemorate the milestone include fundraisers and a living history luncheon where two of the school's academic legends, William Carrington and Virginia Craig, will be portrayed by historians.
