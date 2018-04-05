Missouri State University considers building new dormitory

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Missouri State University officials say it's time to start exploring the feasibility of adding another residence hall on the Springfield campus, which has grown 18 of the past 20 years.

The university's president, Clif Smart, tells the Springfield News-Leader that a study has begun. A recommendation could go before the Board of Governors as soon as October.

The university's residence halls have opened in "overflow" status for three years in a row as it has experienced a record-setting spike in first-year students. Residence halls receive this designation when the university's 4,000 student beds are occupied and hundreds of additional students are seeking rooms.

Residence hall staff members have previously found other solutions, including transforming study spaces into rooms, placing extra beds in larger rooms and assigning roommates to students who typically bunk alone.