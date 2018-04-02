Missouri State Will Open St. Louis Office

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

About 13,000 alumni also live in the St. Louis area. Officials say the presence will better serve both alumni and prospective students. Chad Sisk has been named regional admission counselor in St. Louis, pending approval by the university's board of governors. He will recruit students from both the Missouri and Illinois sides of the St. Louis area. The university says about 3400 of its nearly 21,000 students are from St. Louis. For the 2005-06 school year, 712 freshmen, about 28% of the total freshman class, were from the St. Louis area.