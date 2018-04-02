Missouri State Wine Institute Earns $5M Grant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri State University wine science institute will receive nearly $5 million from the federal government to help train grape growers and other experts in wine production.

The $4.99 million National Science Foundation grant will help the school's Viticulture and Enology Science and Technology Alliance work with colleges across the country to train technicians in wine and grape production.

The center, known as VESTA, began in 2003 as a three-state partnership among Missouri, Illinois and Iowa. It has since expanded to 12 states.

The VESTA center offers technical certificates and associate degrees in applied science through the school's Springfield and

West Plains campuses as well as online.