Missouri Students Lose 756 Lbs. at weight-loss school

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Parents and friends happily greeted a dozen students who returned home after being sent by the Independence School District to a weight-loss boarding school in South Carolina.

The students arrived Friday morning at Kansas City International Airport after spending a semester at the school. They are a combined 756 pounds lighter.

The students spent the past four months exercising and learning to eat healthier at MindStream Academy in Bluffton, S.C.

The district says that for all but one of the students, it was the first time their parents had seen them since August.

The families, the Independence district and a district foundation paid half the usual semester tuition of $28,500 per student. The other half was covered through donations to a foundation associated with the school and by other donors.