Missouri students to get help applying to college
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Students at 57 Missouri high schools will get one-on-one help filling out college applications later this month.
The state Department of Higher Education program will send volunteers with college advising and admissions experience to meet with students during Missouri College Application Week, which begins Oct. 20.
The program is meant to help low-income and first-generation applicants navigate the sometimes overwhelming process and increase the number of college applications in Missouri.
This is the second year of the program, which started with 26 high schools last year. More than 2,000 students submitted about 3,600 applications during the pilot year.
Program organizers hope to double those numbers this year.
