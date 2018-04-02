Missouri stunned by Kentucky on home field

COLUMBIA- At the beginning of the week during media day, Missouri Football Coach Barry Odom said he would take a larger role in play calling and scheme on the defensive side of the ball. The result was the same as Missouri lost to Kentucky 35 to 21.

The loss marks the fourth straight defeat for the Tigers pushing them to 2-6 and 0-4 in the SEC.

For the fourth straight game, the Missouri defense allowed over 500 yards of total offense including 377 on the ground. Meanwhile, Missouri's offense tallied just 19:18 in time of possession. Drew Lock finished 18-31 with 220 yards and two touchdowns while Dimitrios Mason had two touchdown receptions on 104 yards.

Michael Scherer and Terry Beckner Jr. were not in action and will not be for the foreseeable future after Scherer tore his MCL and ACL and Beckner tore his ACL against Middle Tennessee State.

Donavin Newsom, Joey Burkett and Cale Garrett got the starte at linebacker in place of Scherer. However, Newsom left the game in the second quarter with a left-quad strain and did not return.

In the first quarter, Kentucky wasted little time getting on the board as Stanley "Boom" Williams broke off a 60-yard rushing touchdown. The score gave the Wildcats at 7-0 lead with 8:41 left in the first quarter.

Missouri's defense helped halt the Kentucky momentum as Donavin Newsom forced Williams to fumble deep in Tigers territory. Charles Harris recovered the fumble, but the Mizzou offense failed to do anything with it. Missouri's offense punted on all four of its drives in the first quarter.

The Tigers' defense struggled to slow down Kentucky in the second quarter as the Stephen Johnson connected with Jeff Badet on a 65-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0.

On the ensuing drive, Benny Snell capped off an eight play, 73-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run making it 21-0 Wildcats with 8:40 remaining in the half.

The tide began to turn in Missouri's favor in the final five minutes of the half. The Tigers led a seven-play, 63-yard drive at the end of the half that ended in a touchdown. Drew Lock scrambled, avoiding defenders, and found Dimtrios Mason for a 27-yard connection cutting the deficit to 21-7 with 2:22 left in the half.

The Wildcats began to drive late in the half, but the Missouri defense stepped up as Logan Cheadle picked off Johnson halting the drive.

At the half, Missouri trailed 21-7. The Tigers tallied 170 total yards, one turnover and nine first downs on 11:58 time of possession. Meanwhile, the Wildcats gained 374 total yards of offense, had two turnovers and 14 first downs with 18:02 of time of possession.

The Tiger offense came out of the gates of the second half rolling and marched down the field 69 yards on nine plays. However, the offense stalled in the red zone and Tucker McCann missed a 24-yard field goal keeping the score 21-7.

Off the miss, Kentucky capitalized on a 12 play, 80-yard drive capped off by a 13-yard reception by Williams after Johnson got the pass off just in time before three Tigers closed in. The score extended the lead to 28-7 for UK.

The Tigers continued to blow the game open as Snell Jr. bounced an 18-yard rush to the outside on the first play of the fourth quarter making it 35-7 Wildcats.

Missouri looked to get back on the board as Jonathon Johnson avoided defenders and broke it wide open down the sideline to the one-yard line for a 63-yard return. Josh Augusta then punched it in on the ensuing play to make it 35-14 with 10:03 left in the game.

Missouri again chipped away at the lead with a 57-yard touchdown pass from Lock to Moore to make it 35-21 with 4:13 remaining, but it wouldn't be enough to overcome the huge deficit.

The Tigers will look to salvage what is left of their season next week on the road against South Carolina at 3 p.m. on Nov. 5.