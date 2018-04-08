Missouri Suffers Gaps in 911 Coverage

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's emergency service coverage lags behind the rest of the country and is among the nation's worst in allowing 911 operators to fix a caller's location. About 20 percent of Missouri's counties do not have a fully functioning system for even landline telephones. And fewer than one-third of Missouri counties can track a cell phone caller's location. The figures come from an AP review of data from the state, a consultant's report and trade groups. The consultant said that among other Midwestern states, only Illinois and Oklahoma lack 911 systems in more than ten percent of their counties. Missouri's 911 coordinator R.D. Porter said that in a domestic violence case, dispatchers listened to abuse for 52 minutes before the abuser finally passed out. It was only then that the caller could tell them where she was.