Missouri suffers overtime home loss against Ole Miss

COLUMBIA- The Missouri Tigers suffered a 90-87 overtime home loss to the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday.

Missouri once trailed by 13 points in parts of the first and second halves. Ole Miss rode a 25-point effort from Breein Tyree. Three other players Rebels players also scored double-digit points.

The Tigers had a strong second half, leading by six with nearly two and a half minutes remaining in regulation. Ole Miss's Tyree tied the game at 84-84 with three seconds left.

Missouri missed five of eight free-throws in overtime, and the Tigers were unable to generate any other scoring beyond regulation. Ole Miss won its first conference road game of the season, which was also the debut for interim Rebels coach Tony Madlock.

Missouri dropped its second straight game, falling to 18-10 on the season, and 8-7 in conference play.

Up next, the Tigers travel to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats.