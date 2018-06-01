Missouri Supreme Court Reverses in Gun Case

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Supreme Court has overturned a trial judge's dismissal of charges against a man accused of violating the state's ban on gun possession by convicted felons.

Arthel Harris pleaded guilty in 2001 to felony drug possession with intent to distribute. In 2011, he was arrested in St. Louis and charged with being a felon in possession of a .38-caliber revolver.

Missouri law in 2001 only banned gun possession by people convicted of "dangerous" felonies, which did not include drug possession. The law was broadened in 2008 to include all felonies.

A St. Louis judge dismissed the gun case against Harris, concluding the 2008 law did not apply to him. The Missouri Supreme Court reversed the dismissal Tuesday and sent the case back to the trial court.