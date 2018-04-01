Missouri Supreme Court rules on traffic-camera challenges

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court ruled against traffic camera ordinances adopted in several cities Tuesday.

The rulings address court challenges to red-light cameras in St. Louis and St. Peters and speeding cameras in Moline Acres.

The decisions also could cause other cities around the state to redraft their ordinances on traffic cameras.

Judges found the St. Louis ordinance unconstitutional because it forced a defendant to prove she wasn't operating a vehicle during an alleged violation.

They ruled part of the St. Peters red-light camera ordinance unlawful because it didn't assess driving-record points for an alleged moving violation, contrary to state law.

The Supreme Court said the Moline Acres ordinance unconstitutionally presumed a vehicle owner granted permission for a driver to violate speeding laws.