Missouri Supreme Court says state went too far to tax gym

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Supreme Court judges say the state Department of Revenue went too far to tax a fitness club.

The high court on Tuesday ruled that a Joplin Powerhouse Gym was unfairly asked to pay sales taxes for leasing space for personal training.

The Supreme Court says renting space and not providing other services, such as a gym membership for those personal trainers, was not enough reason to tax the gym.

The ruling comes as lawmakers have criticized the Department of Revenue for efforts to collect taxes from health clubs and other facilities.

Legislation introduced this session would require the Department of Revenue to notify businesses of some changes in sales taxes, an effort to protect companies who might not realize they're suddenly expected to pay those taxes.