Missouri Supreme Court to hear 2 cases on LGBT rights

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has agreed to hear two cases on LGBT rights.

One case transferred Tuesday involves a transgender teen who wasn't allowed to use the boy's locker rooms and restrooms in his Blue Springs school. An appellate court upheld the dismissal of his case.

The other case involves two former employees of the state's Department of Social Services. One of the workers, a gay man, claimed he was discriminated against for not meeting his bosses' stereotypes of how males should act. A co-worker claimed she was retaliated against for associating with him. An appellate panel found that discrimination based on sexual stereotypes can be the basis for legal action.

The American Civil Liberties Union said in a statement that it's "pleased" the high court will hear the cases.