Missouri Supreme Court To Hear Woodworth Challenge

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The state Supreme Court will hear arguments Oct. 4 in the case of a northwest Missouri man appealing his murder conviction in the 1990 death of a neighbor.

The hearing comes five months after a Boone County judge appointed by the high court in an advisory role deemed Mark Woodworth a victim of "a manifest injustice." The judge concluded the Chillicothe man should be freed or receive a new trial.

Woodworth was 16 when Cathy Robertson was shot to death in 1990 in her rural Livingston County home. He was first convicted in a 1995 jury trial. A second jury convicted Woodworth four years later after he was briefly released on appeal.

The Oct. 4 hearing starts at 9:30 a.m. and will be carried live online.