Missouri Supreme Court upholds HIV-risk law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a woman who did not tell her sexual partner that she was HIV-positive.

The court on Tuesday unanimously dismissed the woman's challenge to Missouri's law requiring people who are HIV-positive to inform others before sex or other activities that could expose people to their disease.

The defendant argued the law infringes on her right to privacy and her right to free speech because it forces her to reveal something about herself that she doesn't want to.

But Judge Mary Russell wrote that the law controls conduct rather than speech. She said any regulation of speech was incidental, and people would not be compelled to disclose anything about themselves unless they want to do something that could endanger someone else.