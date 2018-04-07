Missouri Supreme Court weighs case on gun shop liability

2 years 3 months 4 weeks ago Wednesday, December 09 2015 Dec 9, 2015 Wednesday, December 09, 2015 2:08:00 PM CST December 09, 2015 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A lawyer for a Missouri mother says a pawn shop was wrong to sell her mentally ill daughter a gun that was used in a fatal shooting.

Attorney Jonathan Lowy of the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence told Supreme Court judges Wednesday that Odessa Gun & Pawn was negligent.

Pawn shop lawyer Derek MacKay says state and federal laws protect firearms dealers from such claims. Lowy also challenged the constitutionality of a federal gun commerce law.

Colby Sue Weathers fatally shot her father in 2012 on the same day she bought a gun. She is schizophrenic and later was committed to a state mental institution.

Weathers' mother, Janet Delana of Wellington, had asked the pawn shop not to sell her daughter the gun.

Judges didn't indicate when they'll rule.

