Missouri suspends two freshmen against Texas A&M

COLUMBIA - Missouri announced freshmen Namon Wright and Montaque Gill-Caesar are suspended for one game due to a violation of team policy.

Gill-Caesar is third on the team with 9.6 points per game and Wright has 5.5 points per game this season.

Head coach Kim Anderson continues to withhold Tramaine Isabell for behavior issues. With those three out, only eight players will suit up for the Tigers against A&M.

Only four of the 13 players under scholarship with MU have not faced discipline from Anderson so far this season.

Deuce Bello faced an academic violation in December and missed five games. Wes Clark missed two games due to an undisclosed violation of team rules. Jakeenan Gant and D'Angelo Allen were suspended following their arrest in September but did not miss any regular season games.