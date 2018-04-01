Missouri Tailback Likely Out A Month

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Missouri tailback Kendial Lawrence has a broken bone in his leg and is likely to be out a month.



A school spokesman confirmed the injury on Tuesday, a day after Lawrence, De'Vion Moore and Henry Josey were listed as even atop the depth chart. Lawrence has a broken fibula.



Lawrence, a junior, started the opener but was held to 10 yards on nine carries.