Missouri Takes Step Toward New Osage River Rail Bridge

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri is a step closer to starting work on a railroad project that could speed up freight and passenger train service on a main cross-state route.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says it has signed an agreement with Union Pacific Corp., Amtrak and the Federal Railroad Administration that will allow work to begin on a second railroad bridge over the Osage River east of Jefferson City.

The $28 million project will eliminate the final single-track stretch between St. Louis and Missouri's capital city, which should help reduce train delays.

Union Pacific spokesman Mark Davis says there still is no start date for construction. He described the agreement as the first step toward developing a construction plan.