Missouri Task Force 1 Sends Three to Arkansas for Tornado Support

COLUMBIA - Three members of the Boone Co. Fire Protection District's Missouri Task Force 1 have been deployed to Arkansas after tornadoes ripped through the region Sunday and Monday.

The members deployed as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency Incident Support Team, and according to Boone Co. Protection Fire Battallion Chief Gale Blomenkamp, are in place and ready at Little Rock Air Force Base in Little Rock, Ark.

The three Task Force 1 members will fill the roles on the scene of Support Team Leader/Operations Section Chief, Structural Specialist, and Urban Search and Rescue Liaison, in cooperation with the Arkansas State Emergency Operations Center.