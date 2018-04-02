Missouri Task Force 1 to return home from post-storm Texas

COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 has announced it will return to Missouri after nearly a week in the Houston area.

In a Facebook post Monday, the Boone County Fire Protection District announced the team would be demobilizing from Katy, Texas, where it had been staged for the past few days waiting instruction.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency deployed Task Force 1 on Aug. 24, just before Hurricane Harvey made landfall on the Texas coast. Since being deployed, the task force assisted in water rescues and the training of firefighters in the area.

The team rescued 316 people and 35 pets, according to a post on its Facebook page.

Task Force 1 has turned its sights to Hurricane Irma, which is gathering strength in the Atlantic Ocean and quickly grown to a category 4 storm.

One member is being sent in advance to Puerto Rico and another to Herndon, Va.