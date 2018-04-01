Missouri Task Force Headed to Texas

The hurricane is expected to hit land at midnight on Wednesday. The task force will arrive in Dallas Monday at midnight, with a projected 14 day mission.

The task force is also considered a FEMA US&R Team and will primarily perform search and rescue. It is being deployed as a Type III team, which consists of 34 people and 20,000 pounds of equipment. The team will be joined by similar teams from nearby states.

Missouri Task Force 1 was previously deployed to New York on Sept. 11 and New Orleans for Hurricane Katrina relief.