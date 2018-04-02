Missouri teacher, coach charged with sexual misconduct

BALLWIN (AP) — Authorities say a suburban St. Louis teacher and coach has been charged with sexual misconduct with a student.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Ronald Smith Jr., of Maryland Heights, was charged Tuesday with statutory rape, statutory sodomy and sexual contact with a student by a teacher. Bond is set at $150,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Smith has been placed on administrative leave. He had taught industrial technology at Parkway South Middle School and coached girls basketball and football at Parkway South High School. Court records allege that the sexual contact began in 2015 and continued through last year.

Parkway spokeswoman Cathy Kelly says Smith was removed from the middle school where he was teaching after the student talked to a counselor Monday.