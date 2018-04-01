Missouri teacher takes plea offer in sex case

WEBB CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former high school teacher in southwest Missouri who's accused of being sexually involved with a student has taken a plea offer just before jury selection was to begin for trial.

The Joplin Globe reports that 33-year-old Carrie L. Njoroge entered an Alford plea on Tuesday in Jasper County Circuit Court. An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges the likelihood of conviction if the matter proceeded to trial.

Njoroge was accused of having sex with a student in her office at Webb City High School in 2014. She was placed on administrative leave when allegations reached school administrators.

The plea agreement allows a suspended imposition of sentence and probation but requires Njoroge to surrender her teaching certificate and register as a sex offender.