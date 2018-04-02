Missouri teen charged in high school grad's shooting death

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a shooting death of a recent high school graduate. As the 5th circuit's chief juvenile officer, Linda Meyer tells the St. Joseph News-Press reports that the teenager's name isn't being released because he's charged in Buchanan County as a juvenile.

The teenager is charged in the May 18 death of Skylar Powell, who was killed just days after he graduated from Benton High School.

The victim's mother, Summer Phinney, has described her son's graduation as one of the happiest days of her life.