Missouri teen pleads guilty in fatal shooting of sister

By: The Associated Press

JASPER (AP) — A Missouri teenager has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his 12-year-old sister and awaits sentencing pending an evaluation.

The Joplin Globe reported 15-year-old Tristan Potts pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder, armed criminal action and attempted first-degree arson.

Potts was 13 in October 2015 when he fatally shot Teresa Potts outside their home near Jasper, Missouri. Authorities said the siblings were adopted out of foster care.

Potts had been certified to stand trial as an adult.

A judge ordered Potts to be evaluated for possible placement in a program in which a juvenile and adult sentence is simultaneously imposed. Under the program, the adult sentence is suspended while the inmate undergoes treatment and vocational training. When he turns 21, the court determines whether he should remain in custody.