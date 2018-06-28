Missouri teen's body found after floodwaters sweep SUV away

MARSHALL (AP) - Authorities said a 16-year-old Missouri boy has died after a sport utility vehicle tumbled into a flooded creek.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Carl Girard's body was found Saturday.

Four others were able to escape after the SUV overturned Friday night into Salt Fork Creek in Saline County. But the patrol says Girard, of Marshall, was in the rear, middle of the passenger seat and didn't get out before floodwaters swept the vehicle downstream.