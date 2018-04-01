Missouri Teen Sentenced for Boy's Drug Death

PLATTE CITY (AP) - A suburban Kansas City girl who sold a synthetic form of LSD has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the death of teenage buyer.

The Platte County prosecutor says that 17-year-old Krista Meeks, of Riverside, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges including first-degree involuntary manslaughter and distribution of an imitation controlled substance.

Meeks admitted selling the synthetic LSD last Oct. 3 to two boys, ages 14 and 15. Both boys ingested the drug and were taken the following day to a hospital. The 15-year-old died of what an autopsy found was intoxication from a synthetic compound.

Investigators said Meeks told them she refused to take the same drug because of what she called its "harsh and violent" effects.