Missouri teen with Down syndrome named prom king

WILLARD (AP) - A southwest Missouri high school has picked a teen with Down syndrome as its prom king.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Spencer Buttram took home the crown this month after confiding his prom king dreams with his friend, Levi McGinnes. The pair became close through basketball; Buttram was the manager, while McGinnes played on the team.

McGinnis also had been nominated for the honor but said his friend's smile is "more important than mine."

Word quickly spread of Buttram's wish, and he was selected to be part of the royal prom court for Willard High School.

When the announcement was made, Spencer's top hat was replaced with a white crown and the "king" sash was placed across his chest. Buttram recalled this week that he was "very happy."