Missouri Tennis Receives Invite to Prestigious ITA Event

COLUMBIA - The Missouri women's tennis team has garnered an invitation to participate in the prestigious Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Kickoff Weekend for the first time in school history after a successful 2010-11 season. The Tigers went 12-10 last season and finished with a final ITA ranking of No. 73. In 2011-12, the team will be under the direction of new Head Coach Sasha Schmid, who came to MU from Stetson University.

The Tigers were one of 60 schools to be invited to participate in the tournament, with the opening weekend of play taking place on Jan. 27-28 at 15 different on-campus locations. Four teams will participate at each location, and 15 teams will advance to play in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, slated for Feb. 10-13 at Boar's Head Sports Club in Charlottesville, Va.

Mizzou will play in Athens, Georgia as part of the Georgia invitational. The #4-seeded Tigers will square off against host and #1-seed Georgia on Friday, January 27th at 1 P.M., and they will play either #2 Fresno State or #3 Florida International the next morning at 8 A.M. Whichever school wins both of their matches will advance to the national championships.

"I'm very proud and excited for our girls to have this great opportunity," said Schmid, who began at Mizzou on a permanent basis on June 1st. "I think it's a tribute to the success of the team last season and all the hard work they put in. That laid the foundation for this type of opportunity, so we'll be very eager to see how we stack up to some of the nation's best teams right away," Schmid said.