Missouri tennis records third-straight shutout

LINCOLN, Nebraska - The Missouri tennis team earned its seventh win of the season with a 7-0 victory against Colorado State at the Nebraska Tennis Complex.

Missouri's No. 1 Kelli Hine and No. 2 Cassidy Spearman earned decisive wins to help Missouri to victory.

The Tigers are now 7-2 on the season, and the 7-0 win was the fourth time Missouri earned a shutout victory this season.

In singles, Hine defeated Natalie Heffron 6-2, 6-2 and Spearman defeated Adrian Wojakowska 6-2, 6-1.

The closest singles match of the day was No. 3 Madison Rhyner's victory over Laia Hernandez Solar 7-6 (5), 6-1.

In doubles, the top unit for Missouri of Brianna Lashaway and Spearman defeated Heffron and Wojakowska 8-3.

Missouri will return to play against Nebraska Sunday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m. CT.

Match Results:

Singles:

No. 1 Kelli Hine (M) def. Natalie Heffron (C): 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 Cassidy Spearman (M) def. Adriana Wojakowska (C): 6-2, 6-0

No. 3 Madison Rhyner (M) def. Laia Hernandez Soler (C): 7-6 (5), 6-1

No. 4 Beatriz Machado Santos (M) def. Mollie Cooper (C): 6-0, 6-0

No. 5 Clare Raley (M) def. Maddie Buxton (C): 6-3, 6-3

No. 6 Brianna Lashway (M) def. Madison Porter (C): 6-1, 6-0



Doubles:

No. 1 Brianna Lashway / Cassidy Spearman (M) def. Natalie Heffron / Adriana Wojakowska (C): 8-3

No. 2 Kelli Hine / Madison Rhyner (M) def. Mollie Cooper / Laia Hernandez Soler (C): 8-3

No. 3 Beatriz Machado Santos / Brittany Lashway (M) DNF Rebecca Costa / Madison Porter (C)