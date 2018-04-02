Missouri Theater Holds Mock Trial of Bonnie Parker

COLUMBIA - The Historical and Theatrical Trial Society (HATTS) hosted The Trial of Bonnie Parker at the Missouri Theater Monday.

The free event was sponsored by the Law School at MU. Every year, HATTS hosts a mock trial for a historical figure who evaded the judicial system in real life to see what potential results would be from being tried. Last year was Dr. Frankenstein, and this year is Bonnie Parker (of Bonnie and Clide fame). The audience served as the jury.

The performance was not scripted. Rather, characters were given to actors who represent real people and answered questions consistent with the historical event. The ultimate decision of Bonnie being innocent or guilty is not predetermined.