Missouri Theatre Gets Tax Credits

Campaign organizers hope to get more donations from companies and foundations that want to preserve the Missouri Theatre Center.

"You don't talk to anyone who hasn't had a strong emotion about the building in terms of remembrance or a memory that they had of it," said committee member Kevin Gibbons, "so those calls and those contacts have been going very well."

The committee has raised $3.3 million so far for the renovations, which will include a restored auditorium, new space for a Columbia Art League gallery and retail space. .