Missouri Therapist to Remain Jailed on Taping Charges

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - A St. Charles massage therapist accused of secretly videotaping clients remains jailed after a judge refused to lower his cash-only bail of $75,000.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Circuit Judge Lucy Rauch ruled Tuesday after hearing from some of 38-year-old Kirk Michael Jackson's alleged victims.

Jackson was arrested in March after a client told police she suspected he had a video camera concealed inside box of tissues. Police later reported finding at least 140 videos of women in his collection.

He has been indicted on multiple counts of invasion of privacy.

Defense lawyer Louis Horwitz told the judge Tuesday that Jackson has a clean record, without so much as a traffic ticket. Jackson's mother showed several of his Army medals and commendations and said her son is full of regret.