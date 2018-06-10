Missouri Tigers Climb to No. 5 in AP Poll

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers (7-0, 3-0 SEC) move up to No. 5 in the Associated Press College Poll after a 36-17 win over then-ranked No. 22 Florida. The Tigers soared another nine spots following an eight spot jump from the previous week.

Five other Southeastern Conference teams rank in the Top 25. Alabama held the No. 1 spot again, a spot it has held since the preseason. Missouri is at No. 5, followed by No. 11 Auburn, No. 13 LSU, No. 14 Texas A&M and No. 20 South Carolina.

This week's ranking is the highest for the Tigers since peaking at No. 3 in October 2008. That season, the team finished with a No. 19 ranking and a 10-4 record.

Missouri is one of two unbeaten teams in the Southeastern Conference, and one of only ten teams with a perfect record in the FBS.



The first Bowl Championship Series (BCS) standings will be released tonight, which determine bowl games for teams.

Here's the entire Week 9 AP poll:

No. 1 Alabama (7-0)

No. 2 Oregon (7-0)

No. 3 Florida State (6-0)

No. 4 Ohio State (7-0)

No. 5 Missouri (7-0)

No. 6 Baylor (6-0)

No. 7 Miami (FL) (6-0)

No. 8 Stanford (6-1)

No. 9 Clemson (6-1)

No. 10 Texas Tech (7-0)

No. 11 Auburn (6-1)

No. 12 UCLA (5-1)

No. 13 LSU (6-2)

No. 14 Texas A&M (5-2)

No. 15 Fresno State (6-0)

No. 16 Virginia Tech (6-1)

No. 17 Oklahoma (6-1)

No. 18 Louisville (6-1)

No. 19 Oklahoma State (6-1)

No. 20 South Carolina (5-2)

No. 21 UCF (5-1)

No. 22 Wisconsin (5-2)

No. 23 Northern Illinois (7-0)

No. 24 Michigan (6-1)

No. 25 Nebraska (5-1)

