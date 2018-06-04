Missouri Tigers Kick off 2013 Football Season

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers Football Team will kick off their season Saturday night against Murray State at Faurot Field in Columbia. More than 50,000 fans are expected to attend the game and enjoy the city of Columbia while they're here.

When those fans make their way into the city, Columbia shops, hotels, restaurants and other city services take the opportunity to show visitors just what makes Columbia so great.

Columbia Convention and Visitor's Bureau Director Amy Schneider said, "...it's our chance to roll out our red carpet and show people everything Columbia has to offer".

Schneider also said a lot of preparation goes into making the visitors as comfortable as possible. The city does this by making hotels aware of shuttle options for the game and keeping up with hotel availability so when visitors call in, the Columbia Convention and Visitor's Bureau can direct them to the right place.

Parking lots around the stadium are already blocked off in preparation for the arrival of tailgaters. By tomorrow afternoon, the tailgating parking lots will be filled with tents and a lot of Tiger spirit.

Kick off is at 6 p.m. Saturday evening. It's going to be warm, so it is suggested to bring an extra bottle of water to stay hydrated and don't forget to wear that black and gold!