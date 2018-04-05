Missouri to Appeal Overturned Murder Conviction

JEFFERSON CITY - Attorney General Chris Koster announced Monday the state will appeal a judge's decision to overturn the 1996 murder conviction of a man accused of killing his mother. Dale Helmig is currently serving life in prison, but last week a Northwest Missouri County judge ruled Helmig "established his innocence by clear and convincing evidence."

The murder took place in 1993 when Norma Helmig, Dale Helmig's mother, was found dead in the Osage River tied to a block of concrete. The Attorney General's statement Monday said other state and federal courts have reviewed and affirmed the finding of guilt.



"Two separate entities - a Gasconade County jury and a DeKalb County circuit judge - have reviewed the evidence and arrived at dramatically different conclusions," Koster said. "This is an extraordinarily serious matter. Because our system of law is one of checks and balances, it is appropriate that the judge's decision be reviewed by the Missouri appellate courts before it is rendered final."



Nearly three years after the murder a judge convicted Dale Helmig of first degree murder and sentenced him to life in prison without parole.

