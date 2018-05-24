Missouri to host Georgia with morning kick-off

COLUMBIA - The Missouri football team finally knows the start time for Oct. 11 home game. The Tigers will officially kick-off their first home conference game of the season against the Georgia Bulldogs at 11 a.m. CT on CBS.

The game time and broadcast network information was released on Sunday after the match-up had been one of five SEC games placed on a six-day hold by CBS. Since CBS has top priority to game broadcasting rights in the SEC, they have the ability to exercise a six-day hold twice each season to try to figure out which match-up they want for the following weekend.

Here is the full scheduled announced on Sunday by the SEC with picks listed in order of network priority (all times are in CT):

- 2:30 p.m. on CBS: Auburn at Mississippi State

- 5 p.m. on ESPN: Alabama at Arkansas

- 8 p.m. on ESPN: Ole Miss at Texas A&M

- 11 am on CBS: Georgia at Missouri

- 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network: LSU at Florida

The game time and broadcast network information for Missouri's road game at Florida should be announced on Monday afternoon.

ESPN also announced on Sunday morning that its popular franchise "College GameDay" will stay in the SEC for a third week in a row, but it will be heading to Starksville, Mississippi.