Missouri to open up SEC play on ESPN

COLUMBIA - The Missouri football team will open up conference play on ESPN against South Carolina. The Southeastern Conference announced a 6 p.m. CT kickoff for Mizzou's Sept. 27 game on the road in the other Columbia of the SEC.

While the Tigers will open up league play on the road, the match-up between the two schools will be South Carolina's fourth SEC game of the season. The Gamecocks helped kick off the 2014 college football season by hosting Texas A&M Aggies on Aug. 28 but fell in that game by a score of 52-28. This past weekend the Gamecocks upset the Georgia Bulldogs, 38-35.

Mizzou will host the Indiana Hoosiers this weekend for its fourth and final non-conference game of the season. The game will kick off at Faurot Field at 3 p.m. CT and will be televised ESPN. As for South Carolina, the team will travel to Vanderbilt for a 6:30 p.m. CT kick to air on the SEC Network.